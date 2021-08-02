Harry Butler

Dunked App Icon ball app ui dribbble basketball mobile icon branding logo design
This is my attempt at an icon for my dribbble app called dunked. Took some inspiration from the work of @Andrey Prokopenko and turned it into this.

Hope you like!
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
