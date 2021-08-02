Daily UI #007 Settings Design

Hello dribbblers, here's my seventh challenge of UI design. I oriented this project towards a mobile setup applying minimalism and the use of soft/neutral colors.

If you loved the design, make it show by tapping the ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧