Vetter Triumph X-75 prototype

Vetter Triumph X-75 prototype
Technical Illustration for the AMA of the Vetter Triumph X-75 prototype. Drawn by hand with a Wacom Tablet in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator on a Mac.

