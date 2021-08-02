Daily UI App Icon

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Great way to combine art challenge and work!:D Quick icon for an app I'm working on now - it's a local restaurant guide, aimed to help people in finding something suitable for them to visit :) and actually I quite like the concept I came up with ^^ Hope you guys like it too!