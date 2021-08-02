Anna Krol

Daily UI App Icon

Daily UI App Icon challenge designchallenge uidaily logo branding 005 ux dailyui app ui design
Great way to combine art challenge and work!:D Quick icon for an app I'm working on now - it's a local restaurant guide, aimed to help people in finding something suitable for them to visit :) and actually I quite like the concept I came up with ^^ Hope you guys like it too!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
