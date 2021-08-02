Hello August Motion Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Who else can't believe that it's already August!?😯
Played around with some motion design this morning in After Effects paired with some summer colors to distract me from the fact that Summer is almost over!
I followed some tutorials from SonduckFilm on Youtube to create this simple piece! The link can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsiaFa4gRTc