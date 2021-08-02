Hello August Motion Design

Kylie Bradshaw
Kylie Bradshaw
Kylie Bradshaw for Apexx Strategies
Who else can't believe that it's already August!?😯
Played around with some motion design this morning in After Effects paired with some summer colors to distract me from the fact that Summer is almost over!

I followed some tutorials from SonduckFilm on Youtube to create this simple piece! The link can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsiaFa4gRTc

