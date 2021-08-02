Dylan Winters

Herron Creative ✦✦✦ Official Brand Identity

Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters
  • Save
Herron Creative ✦✦✦ Official Brand Identity branding personal designer lettermark logo
Download color palette

Herron Creative
✦✦✦
Official Brand Identity

Jake Herron of Herron Creative is a graphic designer originally from Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. He is currently the Recruiting Designer for Penn State Football. Watch out for Jake and what he creates next as he is one of the best young designers in sport today. He’s only getting started.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters

More by Dylan Winters

View profile
    • Like