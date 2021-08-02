Keep Swinging

I have the honor of being part of this year’s Art in the Park Poster series along with some amazing creatives!

The 2021 series will feature six limited edition designs to honor Hank Aaron. All proceeds from the sale of the posters will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund to further Aaron’s life-long passion to increase diversity in baseball, on and off the field. ⚾️

Check out all the amazing posters here: https://www.mlb.com/braves/fans/posters