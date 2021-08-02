2. Very Elegant & Professional Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello...! I am Talha..! (Designer064) I'm a professional graphic designer with over 7 years of experience as a graphic designer. I have a lot of experience with Adobe Illustrator & Adobe Photoshop. My primary skills include (Logo Design, Signature logo, Business Card, etc). My specialty is providing high-quality work in a short time and making sure each and every client of mine is 100% satisfied. Feel free and visit my portfolio for sample work.