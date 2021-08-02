Alessia Visicaro

Dott. Ing. Francesco Di Marco — Brand Identity

Dott. Ing. Francesco Di Marco — Brand Identity corporate identity illustrator photoshop graphic design visual identity poster mockup logotype design logotype brand identity branding
Brand Identity for "Dott. Ing. Francesco Di Marco — Studio Tecnico di Ingegneria", an electronic engineering studio based in Catania, Italy.
See the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124029783/Dott-Ing-Francesco-Di-Marco-Brand-Identity

