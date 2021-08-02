Kasia Wozniacka

Footprint Design Portfolio

Kasia Wozniacka
Kasia Wozniacka
  • Save
Footprint Design Portfolio print branding graphic design architectural practice architecture design portfolio
Download color palette

Minimalist portfolio made for Footprint Design, a young architectural practice from Liverpool.

Kasia Wozniacka
Kasia Wozniacka

More by Kasia Wozniacka

View profile
    • Like