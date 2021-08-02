Shubham Deep Gupta

Email Campaign Design

Shubham Deep Gupta
Shubham Deep Gupta
  • Save
Email Campaign Design freelance company email download template email template campaign mail web email mobile email emailer email campaign email design email figma branding ui sdg ux shubham deep design
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers!

I absolutely love making emails even though they are a bit limited when it comes to CSS. I still think it's a nice challenge to design with certain limitations from time to time and we can go with a little Tricks 😜 to make them eye soothing for your users.

Check out the Figma Community Link to use this.

Would love to hear your thoughts or feedback, thanks!

____

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

Do not forget to share among your friends.

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️
____

A lot more stuff coming up 😎Keep checking this space!
Instagram | Linked In

Shubham Deep Gupta
Shubham Deep Gupta

More by Shubham Deep Gupta

View profile
    • Like