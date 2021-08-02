Email Campaign Design

Hey dribbblers!

I absolutely love making emails even though they are a bit limited when it comes to CSS. I still think it's a nice challenge to design with certain limitations from time to time and we can go with a little Tricks 😜 to make them eye soothing for your users.

Check out the Figma Community Link to use this.

Would love to hear your thoughts or feedback, thanks!

____

If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️

You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝

Do not forget to share among your friends.

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

____

A lot more stuff coming up 😎Keep checking this space!

Instagram | Linked In