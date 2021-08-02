Email Campaign Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey dribbblers!
I absolutely love making emails even though they are a bit limited when it comes to CSS. I still think it's a nice challenge to design with certain limitations from time to time and we can go with a little Tricks 😜 to make them eye soothing for your users.
Check out the Figma Community Link to use this.
Would love to hear your thoughts or feedback, thanks!
