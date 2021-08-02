She's Worth Fighting For ✊🏻❤️ - Climate Change Art

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
She's Worth Fighting For ✊🏻❤️ Mother Earth has helped us grow in a multitude of ways beyond our wildest imagination. But it's about time we actually do the same for her - to support her as she did for us; to help her grow, bloom and breathe again. Let us stop hurting and exploiting our earth! I’m really devastated to learn about California’s and Turkey’s forest fires :( Climate change is real, and we need to fight for our planet and for our future generations. There’s no planet B and there’s definitely no time like the present to enact change ✨🌸