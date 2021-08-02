Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leah Chong

She's Worth Fighting For ✊🏻❤️ - Climate Change Art

She's Worth Fighting For ✊🏻❤️ - Climate Change Art mural mural art illustrator mother earth environmental art social art social issues handlettering heal the earth healing floral art art for change environmental issues save the earth climate change floral design modern flowers floral illustration illustration climate change art
She's Worth Fighting For ✊🏻❤️ Mother Earth has helped us grow in a multitude of ways beyond our wildest imagination. But it's about time we actually do the same for her - to support her as she did for us; to help her grow, bloom and breathe again. Let us stop hurting and exploiting our earth! I’m really devastated to learn about California’s and Turkey’s forest fires :( Climate change is real, and we need to fight for our planet and for our future generations. There’s no planet B and there’s definitely no time like the present to enact change ✨🌸

