Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hakeem Adjei

CalBank Authentication UI

Hakeem Adjei
Hakeem Adjei
  • Save
CalBank Authentication UI ux ui figmaafrica design visual design figma
Download color palette

Frustrated by the UI of the local CalBank App. I decided to redesign and improve the user experience.

Open to paid collaboration. Hit me up here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Hakeem Adjei
Hakeem Adjei

More by Hakeem Adjei

View profile
    • Like