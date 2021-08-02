Oksana Karelina

An interesting book

An interesting book illustration people blonde waves swimming ship a boat reading sea ocean book girl
Has everyone had such a thing when you don't notice anything around you while reading an interesting book?

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
