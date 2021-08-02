Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Aronda

Samurai

Samuel Aronda
Samuel Aronda
  • Save
Samurai illustration
Download color palette

I was inspired by an illustration by kit8. I like drawing samurai and samurai swords

You can see the full image on my instagram page @samuelaronda

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Samuel Aronda
Samuel Aronda

More by Samuel Aronda

View profile
    • Like