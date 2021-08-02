Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marelieze Dreyer

SnapScan Wallet Evolution

SnapScan recently launched massive improvements to their Wallet, making it super easy to send money to friends! You can now also, once verified, withdraw your funds to a nominated bank account at a small transaction fee.

It has been an amazing project to have been a part of. Here are some of the initial designs I did for the wallet during the first phase of design and research.

Be sure to download the latest version of the app to check out all the new features!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
