SnapScan Wallet Evolution

SnapScan recently launched massive improvements to their Wallet, making it super easy to send money to friends! You can now also, once verified, withdraw your funds to a nominated bank account at a small transaction fee.
It has been an amazing project to have been a part of. Here are some of the initial designs I did for the wallet during the first phase of design and research.
Be sure to download the latest version of the app to check out all the new features!