ANGKRITTH

Panasonic : Better World, Better life

ANGKRITTH
ANGKRITTH
Hire Me
  • Save
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Panasonic : Better World, Better life branding solarcell panasonic surf graphic design technology green island ocean robot eco future angkritth illustration
Download color palette
  1. panasonic2021.jpg
  2. AW_Document2020_Cre-03.png
  3. AW_Document2020_Cre-05.png
  4. AW_Document2020_Cre-06.png
  5. AW_Document2020_Cre-07.png
  6. AW_Document2020_Cre-04.png
  7. AW_Document2020_Cre-08.png
  8. AW_Document2020_Cre-09.png

Illustrate for Panasonic Thailand

Panasonic Establishes “A Better Life, A Better World” as its New Brand Slogan. Osaka, Japan – Panasonic Corporation today announced that it has established "A Better Life, A Better World" as its new brand slogan to show the vision the Panasonic Group is aiming for towards the 100th anniversary of its founding in 2018.

ANGKRITTH
ANGKRITTH
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ANGKRITTH

View profile
    • Like