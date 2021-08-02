Nika Sosnovskaya

#002 DailyUI | Credit Card Checkout

Nika Sosnovskaya
Nika Sosnovskaya
  • Save
#002 DailyUI | Credit Card Checkout graphic design app dailyui illustration uiux ux ui creditcard finance checkout pay bank branding
Download color palette

Hey, everyone 👋
This is #002 Daily UI | Credit Card Checkout

More cases from the challenge in my profile and in Behance

Nika Sosnovskaya
Nika Sosnovskaya

More by Nika Sosnovskaya

View profile
    • Like