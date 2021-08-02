Lawn Service Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When I was asked to do this logo my first question was what does C & R stand for. The answer I got was cut and rake. My first thoughts were what a fun business name. With a name like that I just knew that this logo needed to have grass in it. I also knew that the it had to have two different shades of green. Since this logo was going to be on a shirt I also knew that the white would help it stand out on the shirt with the green. Once it was time to show my client they were very happy with the outcome.
◼ If you like this logo then click the "❤".
💬I would love to hear your thoughts on how I did in the comments.
🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀
💻Are you looking for a logo or a new logo, then let's chat. 👇🏾
https://iamashleymscott.wixsite.com/designer/contact