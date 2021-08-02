Lawn Service Logo

When I was asked to do this logo my first question was what does C & R stand for. The answer I got was cut and rake. My first thoughts were what a fun business name. With a name like that I just knew that this logo needed to have grass in it. I also knew that the it had to have two different shades of green. Since this logo was going to be on a shirt I also knew that the white would help it stand out on the shirt with the green. Once it was time to show my client they were very happy with the outcome.

