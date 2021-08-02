Ludmila Shevchenko

Olympics | Artistic gymnastics

Ludmila Shevchenko
Ludmila Shevchenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Olympics | Artistic gymnastics athlete sports tokyo olympics gymnastics colorful bright procreate illustration
Download color palette

This time I was inspired by Rebeca Andrade—the first Brazilian to win two Olympic medals in woman's gymnastics 🎉

Medium | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

F4c43cb0d4e70a2260553cca6b8764c5
Rebound of
Olympics | Surfing
By Ludmila Shevchenko
Ludmila Shevchenko
Ludmila Shevchenko
Full-time color ambassador
Hire Me

More by Ludmila Shevchenko

View profile
    • Like