NHL

NHL logo chrome graphic design nhl
NHL 3D chrome effect logo.

Inspired by The Seattle Kraken art direction and Louis Moss's tutorial: https://youtu.be/zsLNuvTaA34.

By KARL BIΞR
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
