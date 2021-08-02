Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 001 — Sign Up screen for Stribe app

DailyUI 001 — Sign Up screen for Stribe app ux ui lavender blue iphone mobile mobile app app friends sign in sign up challenge dailyui
My first shot for DailyUI challenge. Stribe is an app designed to help connecting people. Using Neue Machina typeface and Doodles by Pablo Stanley

