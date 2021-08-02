Ashley McIlhargey

Flamin' Chicken

Flamin' Chicken vector graphic design design logo brandidentity branding
Flamin' Chicken is a fictitious fried chicken brand I came up with. I wanted the logo to be modern, clean, fun and bold while keeping that deluxe vibe throughout the branding.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
