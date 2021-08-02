Ted Kulakevich

CodeCreative Branding

CodeCreative Branding
Hey there! We had the pleasure of refreshing the CodeCreative identity. CodeCreative is developing creative business solutions on ServiceNow. Our goal with this refresh was to create a brand that is approachable, uplifting and creative. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts, cheers!

