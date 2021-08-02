Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Misty

Misty minimalistic simple adorable cute siamese cat nature animal logo kawii love cat
This is a cartoon depiction of my cat! I love her so so much, she is a fiesty cuddle bug. She is the protector of the house who checks in on everyone. She saved me from a dark period in my life.
I'd say she never talks, but she loves to use her voice! The hallway is like her "shower", she always loves to sing in it. She is full of energy and love and is always looking for a new adventure. At night she cuddles up along my side and purrs-- it's almost like routine for her. She is always there to make sure I'm doing ok whether awake or asleep.
I decided to honor a design to her, because she is a big reason why I love nature so much.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
