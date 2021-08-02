Momofuku Noodle Bar Logo Redesign Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
For fun I created a logo, packaging and menu design for Momofuku Noodle Bar. I wanted something clean, bold, and modern. Momofuku Noodle Bar serves a constantly changing roster of noodles, steamed breads, soft serve, and daily dishes. Noodle Bar Toronto is a sister-restaurant to our restaurants of the same name in New York City.