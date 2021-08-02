Rantera - Display Ligature Sans Serif

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, Start good day for new font! present to you, Rantera!
A stylish modern ligature font. It's soft curves mixed with high contrast glyphs lend it self to both feminine and masculine qualities. Equipped with epic ligature, great in layout design for quotes or body copy, and will be unique to the use of the logo design. And also multilingual support.
What's Include ?
- Rantera Regular.otf
- Rantera Regular.ttf
- Rantera Regular.woff
Feel free to message me if you have any question or issue.. Thanks !