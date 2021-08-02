Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Utsav Parmar

Rummy / Poker Website (Concept)

Utsav Parmar
Utsav Parmar
  • Save
Rummy / Poker Website (Concept) rummy poker game website concept web webdesign colours uiux illustrator photoshop adobexd branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Landing Page of a card playing game which i had never played but still sailed through. A Classic Minimal Design of poker / rummy website which was finally unapproved. For Full View of landing page -https://www.behance.net/gallery/124613577/Rummy-Poker-Website-%28Concept%29

Utsav Parmar
Utsav Parmar

More by Utsav Parmar

View profile
    • Like