Wainwright Fells Widget Glance - Garmin App

As part of an outdoor passion project based around a Connect IQ app for Garmin watches. This screen demonstrates the widget glance of the app displaying the number of summits completed so far. Among other features, the watch app/widget will allow users to progress through a checklist of the 241 Wainwright fell summits of the Lake District here in the UK.

More shots from this project to follow.

