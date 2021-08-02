Jake Yard

Wainwright Fells Widget Glance - Garmin App

Wainwright Fells Widget Glance - Garmin App hike mountains travel topography icon widget wainwright hiking wearable garmin watch fells uk lake district outdoors garmin watch uxui ux ui design
As part of an outdoor passion project based around a Connect IQ app for Garmin watches. This screen demonstrates the widget glance of the app displaying the number of summits completed so far. Among other features, the watch app/widget will allow users to progress through a checklist of the 241 Wainwright fell summits of the Lake District here in the UK.

More shots from this project to follow.

