darshil gohel

Travel App

darshil gohel
darshil gohel
  • Save
Travel App xd figma appdesign dailyui ux homepage signuppage travelapp wireframing prototyping iosapp iosappdesign uiux ui
Download color palette

There are included the On boarding page, Sign Up page, and Home page for travel app. i tried my best to design the ui which is easy to use modern in looks.
#DailyUI #1

darshil gohel
darshil gohel

More by darshil gohel

View profile
    • Like