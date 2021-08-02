From Adobe XD to Figma. Sharing my first experience.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I have been using XD for a few years now and I like it because I started designing on Adobe Photoshop back in 1999 then to Illustrator and now of course XD, the ecosystem is amazing, plus a lot more. I recently started using Figma because it was highly recommended and I gotta say I love the fact how the CSS is applied in it, no plug-in whatsoever.
In this video, I'm sharing my first-time experience using Figma. In the beginning, it was hard for me to find discover where the "Frame" and for the shortcuts, I have to use more than 2 fingers which I found kinda unnecessary. For the most part, it was easy to navigate because of the experience I have in XD. I'm going to spend the next 30 days creating fun UI projects in Figma and share another review on my channel.
Hope this doesn't sound like a negative review, I do like the product and my end goal is to master XD and Figma because in the industry these projects have high demand. Therefore, instead of picking sides, I've decided to learn both.
Has anyone else tried both?
Watch Video: https://bit.ly/3ylwGZL