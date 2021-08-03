Shreyash Barot

Job Search Platform - Job Result

Shreyash Barot
Shreyash Barot
Hire Me
  • Save
Job Search Platform - Job Result uxdesign uidesign job platform webapp userexperience userinterface find job joblisting jobsearch jobs jobsite branding illustration website web ux ui interface clean design
Job Search Platform - Job Result uxdesign uidesign job platform webapp userexperience userinterface find job joblisting jobsearch jobs jobsite branding illustration website web ux ui interface clean design
Download color palette
  1. 04. 01. Job Results (No Login) d.png
  2. 04. 01. Job Results (No Login)@2x.png

Hello,

Worked on the project for job search platform.

Sharing the job result page design.
This platform helps to find a job and job listings, including job boards, associations, create a company page and career pages. This Platform allow job seekers to apply directly to jobs as well as dashboard to see the activity and manage services.

Hope you'll like it. Don't forget to check the full page design.

I would love to hear your valuable feedback.
Press L to show some ❤ love.

For Project Enquiries:- hello@shreyash.design

More stuff coming, keep tuning for updates.
Behance | Instagram

Cheers!
Shreyash Barot

Shreyash Barot
Shreyash Barot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shreyash Barot

View profile
    • Like