Tequila Severo — Logo

Inspired on Mexico´s postrevolutionary period called "Maximato" (1928-1934), Tequila Severo evokes that era in which Mexico experienced a profound political, economical and social transformation, which ended up defining a firm national identity through its own customs as a country.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
