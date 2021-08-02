The main UI design for the slot machine game

The slot reel of the Panda Jones game. It is presented against the main background of the slot. The rectangular screen is crafted from neatly laid out brown stone with symbols engraved on it.

At the top of the reel In gold volumetric capital letters the name of the game Panda Jones with a brown hat with a red ribbon on the letter O. On each side there is one gold bar with the number 100. The reel itself is divided into five vertical rows of three game symbols of all categories in each.

At the bottom there is a control panel made of stone, visually divided into five cells, where there are buttons, capital letters and numbers in green-gold color. On the right is a large button on a gold bar with gold capital letters SPIN.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/panda-jones/

