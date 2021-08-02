🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hearing & ENT Medical Camp Flyer Template was designed for exclusively corporate and small scale companies. Also it can be used for variety purposes. Click on preview image to see further details. I hope you like it guys.
Flyer Feature:
Fully layered PSD files
Easy customizable and editable
US Letter + A4 sizes with bleed setting
CMYK colors
300 DPI resolution
Print ready format