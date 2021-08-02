Rick Murphy

Student License

Rick Murphy
Rick Murphy
  • Save
Student License illustration texture logo branding halftone bitmap messy editorial type free fonts lettermatic free fonts brushes procreate character character design
Student License illustration texture logo branding halftone bitmap messy editorial type free fonts lettermatic free fonts brushes procreate character character design
Download color palette
  1. Student-1.png
  2. student_IG_end-1.png

More from the Lettermatic set. This spot is for copy related to Lettermatic's free student licensing.

Rick Murphy
Rick Murphy
Creative Director based out of NYC

More by Rick Murphy

View profile
    • Like