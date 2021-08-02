Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rimi Phan

PregBe Demo Layout - Pregnancy-Helper Mobile Application uxdesign uidesign appliction graphic design
Here are some demo layouts for my graduation project - a pregnancy support application. You can schedule antenatal care from time to time through the app, as well as monitor the health status of pregnant women through the tools built into the app.

Contact to me:
mailinhbestfriend99@gmail.com
https://www.behance.net/byrimi_mailinh

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
