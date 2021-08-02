Becky Patterson

Radiant Beans Cafe

This was a fun little branding project for a small cafe located inside a Buffalo area church. When I asked about where the name came from, I heard there was a mistype in their church's lyrics for "Silent Night" where "radiant beams..." was accidentally entered as "radiant beans...". No shame, they rolled with it.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
