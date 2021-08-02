Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Web | Lemlist 💌

UI Web | Lemlist 💌 saas ux web application minimal business email marketing builder sales dashboard website ui automate mailling desktop webdesign web lemlist editor blue
Hey Lemlis...friends! 👋🏻

Another day, another shot!
Today it will be a little concept that I realized on Lemlist which is a startup that offers an email prospecting platform that allows you to automatically generate personalized images and videos (and much more).

Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.
Thanks ✌🏻

Focus on simplicity and usability 🤘🏼
