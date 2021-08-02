UI Web | Lemlist 💌

Hey Lemlis...friends! 👋🏻

Another day, another shot!

Today it will be a little concept that I realized on Lemlist which is a startup that offers an email prospecting platform that allows you to automatically generate personalized images and videos (and much more).

Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.

----

🔥 You can also follow my work on Instagram & Behance.

💙 As usual press L to share your love!

----

Thanks ✌🏻