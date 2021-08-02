🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
When I go hiking, I want to see a list of trails on the mountain, so I can pick the best one for my skill level.
This is my solution for this week's challenge, The Trials are categorized in order of skillset. So, I can pick the best one which suits my skill level. I can have a favorites list. Update photos and reviews on all my trial experiences. Before picking a trail I can check reviews, ratings, tips, and even photos of the trips shared by other users.