Trail App

When I go hiking, I want to see a list of trails on the mountain, so I can pick the best one for my skill level.

This is my solution for this week's challenge, The Trials are categorized in order of skillset. So, I can pick the best one which suits my skill level. I can have a favorites list. Update photos and reviews on all my trial experiences. Before picking a trail I can check reviews, ratings, tips, and even photos of the trips shared by other users.

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
