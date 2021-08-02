Axel Brzoska

Triple Orange Gin Tonic

Triple Orange Gin Tonic vector art art design art corporate design icon design icon drink freelance illustrator vector design branding logo design adobe illustrator vector freelance designer art direction graphic design flat illustration flat design illustration
5 cl Gin
1 spoon orange marmelade
2 dashes of orange bitters
20 cl Tonic Water
1 orange twist
1 orange slice

Pour the jam into the glass and mix it with gin and orange bitters. Add ice and fill up with tonic water. Screw in the orange peel until some juice comes out, rub the edge of the glass and add to the drink. Garnish with a slice of orange at the end. Enjoy the summer!

