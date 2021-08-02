Triple Orange Gin Tonic

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
5 cl Gin
1 spoon orange marmelade
2 dashes of orange bitters
20 cl Tonic Water
1 orange twist
1 orange slice
Pour the jam into the glass and mix it with gin and orange bitters. Add ice and fill up with tonic water. Screw in the orange peel until some juice comes out, rub the edge of the glass and add to the drink. Garnish with a slice of orange at the end. Enjoy the summer!
Check out my portfolio and contact me if you are interested in working together. Thanks!
www.axel-brzoska.de