Triple Orange Gin Tonic

5 cl Gin

1 spoon orange marmelade

2 dashes of orange bitters

20 cl Tonic Water

1 orange twist

1 orange slice

Pour the jam into the glass and mix it with gin and orange bitters. Add ice and fill up with tonic water. Screw in the orange peel until some juice comes out, rub the edge of the glass and add to the drink. Garnish with a slice of orange at the end. Enjoy the summer!

