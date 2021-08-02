Slot winnings Animation design

Pop-ups animation of winnings for Napoleon slot machine. Against the background of the reel, we see animated wins: Big Win, Super Win, Mega Win, which appear one after another, increasing in size.

Absolutely every element of any pop-up is set in motion: the fire in the bowls is lit, the flags are flying, the bicorne, sabers, weapons, drums and drumsticks, cannons.

Also, the letters of the name of each win are significantly increased: Super Win, Mega Win and Big Win in double font, and the amount of winnings, which play in a bright gold color.

