Delivery App MVP

Hire Us
Hey guys,

We would like to share with you our new MVP for Choo delivery - food delivery service. We performed a rebranding and the UI/UX app design.
The main goal was to create the design which will cheer clients up that is highly important in our difficult times!

We are available for new projects.

Just drop us a line: hello@afterglow.ai
Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
