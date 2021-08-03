Delivery App MVP

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys,
We would like to share with you our new MVP for Choo delivery - food delivery service. We performed a rebranding and the UI/UX app design.
The main goal was to create the design which will cheer clients up that is highly important in our difficult times!
We are available for new projects.
Just drop us a line: hello@afterglow.ai
