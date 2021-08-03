Gonza Moreira

Stand out from the rest illustration

Gonza Moreira
Gonza Moreira
  • Save
Stand out from the rest illustration draw drawing hand made yellow fly flying rocket graphics rough handmade illustration
Download color palette

We created a landing with the hh++ team based on an article I wrote some months ago about the importance that illustrations have in our designs. You can read the full article here: http://bit.ly/2Nn3vmB.
-
Done at ++hellohello
Follow the team: DribbbleInstagramTwitter

Gonza Moreira
Gonza Moreira
Brand & UI Designer from Montevideo, Uruguay

More by Gonza Moreira

View profile
    • Like