Bisonly® 🦬
-
Bisonly is a technology startup focused on the growth and sales of small and medium-sized businesses. He is working in the areas of clothing, cosmetics and telecommunications.
-
The graphic solution needs to have a connection with its target audience, at the same time that it can be represented very well in other areas, such as corporate for example. That is why the choice of minimalism and geometry is correct, since it generates very good results in the entire graphic universe of the brand.
-
Would you like to know more about the process of how to face a brief and give a complete graphic solution? Write it in the comments⚡
️-
See more of my work:
99designs | Behance | Instagram
