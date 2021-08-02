Graphic Designers SA

Spider-Gum

nature insects color draw drawing graphic design creative pink insect bubblegum spider blue logo illustrator graphic vector design illustration
"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself and Spiders." - Anonymous

Insects and patterns inspire creativity! Keep your eyes peeled for more hand drawn artistic design work! What should we do next?

Colors used: Pink, Blue & Navy.

Tools used: Procreate, iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

Hope you enjoy the adventure and journey of our drawings 🌍

