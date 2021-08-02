giulia martinelli

Italian focaccia

giulia martinelli
giulia martinelli
  • Save
Italian focaccia cookbook aperitivo procreate illustration focaccia vegan environment recipe
Download color palette

Detail of an illustrated recipe, sneak peek into my veg illustrated cookbook, coming soon!
#recipesfortheplanet #focaccia #italianrecipe #illustratedrecipe

giulia martinelli
giulia martinelli

More by giulia martinelli

View profile
    • Like