Micro Interaction Pizza Topping Customization

Based on my research & from customer journey map, many of people want to order customatized pizza with size, crust, and topping based on their preference. So this app is create to accommodate those need when customer can choose their pizza's size, the crust and the topping.

Users want to visualize their pizza after topping were added. Is it look delicious or not. So here the micro interaction were made to accommodate the feedback.

I am happy for your opinion. Let me know if you have feedback!.

Cheers

Fitria