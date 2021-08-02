👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here we roll out an app design for eCommerce bonanza. Display your full spectrum of products belonging to different categories-right from furniture and mobiles to fashion and clothing- all under one roof.
With minimal design and intuitive interface this app design will surely hit the right chords in this hyper competitive marketplace. Like the design? Yay/Nay? Comment below.
If you need more info about eCommerce App, you can mail us at info@codiant.com
Follow us on Behance Uplabs Instagram