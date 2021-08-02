Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

eCommerce App

Here we roll out an app design for eCommerce bonanza. Display your full spectrum of products belonging to different categories-right from furniture and mobiles to fashion and clothing- all under one roof.
With minimal design and intuitive interface this app design will surely hit the right chords in this hyper competitive marketplace. Like the design? Yay/Nay? Comment below.
If you need more info about eCommerce App, you can mail us at info@codiant.com
