Nemanja Vlaskovic

Character design for "Dekine Kiflice" Grandpa's Rolls/Croissants

Nemanja Vlaskovic
Nemanja Vlaskovic
  • Save
Character design for "Dekine Kiflice" Grandpa's Rolls/Croissants logo icon illustration branding graphic design
Download color palette

Branding of "Dekine Kiflice" Grandpa's Rolls/Croissants

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Nemanja Vlaskovic
Nemanja Vlaskovic

More by Nemanja Vlaskovic

View profile
    • Like